Before Brie Bella and her husband, Bryan Danielson, were expecting baby No. 2, they joked about the possibility of giving their daughter, Birdie, a little brother.

“If you had a sibling, would you want a brother or a sister?” the 38-year-old pro wrestler asked Birdie in a clip from the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres on E! Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Birdie mumbled her answer making it hard to understand, but according to Bryan she said, “a little brother.”

Brie then revealed why she believes her husband is rooting for a son. “Daddy wants a boy just to keep his name going,” she told Birdie. However, Bryan made it clear that’s not exactly the case. “Well, not just for that. It would be nice for me ’cause we don’t have any other men,” he said.

However, the 2-year-old would be happy with her parents bringing another girl into the mix, a source exclusively told Life & Style in February. “Birdie wants a little sister, of course, but if Nikki [Bella] has a girl, then Birdie gets a little cousin. It’s a win-win for Birdie,” the insider revealed. “Daniel loves his little girl, but he doesn’t hide the fact that he would like a son and a little brother for Birdie.”

In no time, the married couple will find out the sex of their baby. They’re sharing the special moment with Nikki and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, who are expecting their first child together.

“Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style in February. “Bryan and Artem, who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

Since Brie has experience being a parent to Birdie, Nikki finds herself leaning on her sister for support. As a result, it has made their bond stronger. We love to see it!