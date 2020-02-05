The best thing about Nikki and Brie Bella both being pregnant is that they get to enjoy major moments together, including their babies’ gender reveal. Though it’s still early on in their pregnancies — which are less than two weeks apart — the twin sisters have some ideas for how they will announce the sex of their babies.

“Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style magazine. “Daniel [Bryan], and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem [Chigvintsev], who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/ Instagram

The sisters announced the exciting news on January 29. It turns out, neither of them planned to get pregnant at the same time. “@thebriebella, this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do LOL and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side,” Nikki wrote on Instagram at the time.

Clearly, it’s all about the timing. “Nikki and Brie couldn’t have asked for a better baby surprise,” the source continues. “It wasn’t like they planned on getting pregnant so close together. They still can’t believe it, but they absolutely love sharing this experience.”

While the Total Bellas stars get to share this incredible experience, they are still at different point in their lives. For starters, this is Nikki’s first child and Brie’s second. “Brie and Daniel have a child, daughter Birdie, but they were trying for a second for a while now,” the insider divulges. “Nikki wasn’t trying, but they weren’t not trying either. I mean they are twins, they do very similar things.”

In addition to getting pregnant, Nikki and Artem got engaged in November 2019 and kept the news to themselves until January. It’s safe to say 2020 is already an eventful year for the reality sisters!

