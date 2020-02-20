When it comes to pretty much everything, Nikki and Brie Bella couldn’t be twinning more if they tried. Aside from being identical twin sisters, the 36-year-olds now get to experience being pregnant at the same time. This means lots of adorable baby bump photos await!

The Total Bellas stars both announced they’re expecting on January 29. It turns out, the news came to a surprise even to them. “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” Nikki, who’s expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, wrote on Instagram. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable.”

The mom-to-be continued, “@thebriebella, this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do LOL and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too LOL making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness, I love her so!”

Brie, who’s expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, is just as excited for this special journey. “We are shocked like all of you!!!” she wrote on IG. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us, our babies will come the same day, too. LOL!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you, sister!!”

This is only the beginning for the sisters, who will share even more experiences together, including finding out the sex of their babies. “Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Daniel and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem, who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal, too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

In honor of their twinning pregnancies, keep scrolling for Nikki and Brie’s cutest baby bump photos.