Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Red Leggings and Tight Black Top While Heading to the Gym

Strong mama! Nikki Bella flaunted her growing baby bump in red exercise pants and a form-fitting black tank top on her way to the gym. The Total Bellas starlet has been sticking to her usual fitness routine during her pregnancy and revealed on Instagram that she has been on a “kick” with barre classes, a ballet-inspired workout.

The 36-year-old has been a longtime fan of Pure Barre studio and previously acknowledged that her twin sister, Brie, got her into it. “I thought it would be easy, but after the first class I wanted to give up … and I used to squat 220 [pounds]!” she told Shape about her surprising experience with the workout.



Courtesy of Nikki Bella Instagram

Her body is changing, but the athlete is taking it all in stride — with a little advice from her sister. Brie is also pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. “The advice I can give my sister is not to be hard on yourself. Because I feel like something we all do as first-time moms — when we go through those first nine months of pregnancy — is [see] all the body changes and it rocks you,” Brie said during “The Bellas Podcast” on March 4. “Because every week, you’re watching yourself grow and grow in places you didn’t realize you could grow. You’re seeing your hips expand.” The starlet admitted that “it’s hard to look in the mirror and stay confident.”

The twins are used to their chiseled abs and impressive physiques, but Brie encouraged Nikki to “look at it differently” when it comes to her changing body. “You’re literally creating a baby and not everyone gets that opportunity,” Brie noted.

It’s amazing to see the strong support system that the reality babes have created with each other. “Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in February 2020. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”



