A lot has changed over the years! Nikki and Brie Bella first auditioned to become WWE Divas at the young age of 22. Before they were Bellas, they called themselves the Garcia Twins, but it doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.
It’s amazing to see the women they’ve grown into. Keep scrolling for their full transformation!
2012
The ladies rocked matching jerseys during a WrestleMania XXIX event in February 2012. The fresh-faced sisters were absolutely adorable!
2013
Nikki and Brie clearly made a splash in the WWE. The following year they rocked peach-colored bodycon dresses that showed every inch of their amazing physiques. Fitness is a huge part of both their lives nowadays, but it obviously has been since the beginning of their careers.
“Nikki and I realized this year that it is time to say goodbye to Total Divas,” Brie expressed during their podcast in April 2019. Nikki echoed, “Brie and I have been with the franchise from the beginning and have literally put out hearts and souls and our lives on TV. [We wanted to] help make it into a big franchise, to help make it a success, to truly change people’s minds about women in wrestling and how much women in the wrestling industry do in and out of the ring.”
2013
The E! series put the sisters on the map. Fans quickly fell in love with their hilarious personalities and gorgeous looks.
2014
They may be cute and fun, but don’t mess with these ladies! They continually proved their strength and athleticism in the ring. This photo is from the two competing during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans.
Even though Brie is now a mom, she made a quick comeback before she left the WWE for good. However, she confessed that people commented on how different her body was compared to years past.
“The hardest thing for me was kind of when Birdie was born was kind of being like, ‘OK, I’m a mom now,’ but I didn’t want to lose the old Brie, and I really did lose my identity,” she admitted on “The Bellas Podcast” in July 2019. “I ended up making a comeback because I missed the old Brie and I failed so bad at it in front of the world … I got bullied online for it — people would say, ‘Motherhood, look at what it’s done to her [body]!'”
2014
These outfits are pretty similar to the ones we would see them in for the remainder of their WWE careers. Red is definitely their color.
2015
These sporty babes aren’t afraid to get glammed up. They stunned on the red carpet during the premiere of Amy Schumer‘s movie Trainwreck in NYC during July 2015.
2015
Nikki and Brie have gone through a lot during their decades-long stint in the wrestling world and seem to never get sick of spending time with each other. They even currently host “The Bellas Podcast” together. It must be a twin thing.
2016
Um, we’re obsessed with Brie’s chopped hair. The two presented at the Teen Choice Awards and managed to put actor Matthew Daddario in a headlock during their time on stage.
2016
Same day, different look. Before hitting the stage, they opted for two ultra-feminine white ensembles.
Brie and Nikki got a ton of exposure this year. They seemingly popped up all over the place and their schedules must’ve been jam-packed. It’s no wonder why they’re now reality A-listers.
2017
Brie obviously likes playing with her hair length a bit more than her sister. Nikki has stuck to her signature mile-long locks for years.
2018
They were serving up some serious glam for the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in 2018. We love how they both opted for glitzy looks, but were able flaunt their individual style.
2018
This red carpet moment proves that they deserved a place at Us Weekly‘s Most Stylish New Yorkers event in September 2018. Once again, they both rocked similar satin ensembles but did it in their own way.
2018
Although the Bellas were only spectators during 2018 SummerSlam, they joined Ronda Rousey in the ring after she defeated Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Raw Womens World Championship.
2018
Dang! They showed some serious muscles during WWE’s First-Ever Emmy “For Your Consideration” event.
It was in July 2018 when Nikki and her longtime boyfriend-turned-fiancé, John Cena, officially broke up for good. However, you wouldn’t guess by the way she looks that she was going through any personal turmoil.
One year after their split, Nikki seemed to be an amazing place. “Nothing is better than when you make a hard decision, contemplate it, and finally realize it was for the best,” she tweeted in April 2019. “I woke up this morning smiling, said thank you God and universe out loud. Never have done that. Feels so good! So happy.”
2018
Brie and Nikki didn’t disappoint in these colorful frocks. The bold red lipstick is making us feel some type of way.
2019
Glam for a good cause! They walked the runway at the 115th Annual Heart Truth Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2019 in February and showed a little ~love~ while doing so. Remember how we said red was their color? Years later, they were still working it.
2019
Nikki took a walk on the wild side with this super sexy look while Brie gave a more bohemian vibe. This year, they officially announced that they retired from the WWE. While fans were bummed, their health comes first.
“I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles,” Nikki admitted during a The Tonight Show in June 2019. “I’ve had my neck issues, and after neck surgery, it hasn’t been OK. I [felt] like I needed to get that checkup before we went back for the tag titles. Then it came back that I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, ‘You’re done, no more, you’re out.'”
It’s so fun watching the sisters go through pregnancy together. As a seasoned mom, Brie has been sharing her best advice with her first-timer sister.
Nikki exclusively dished to Life & Style her sister has helped when it comes to accepting her changing body. “Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough,” Nikki said.