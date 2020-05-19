2014

They may be cute and fun, but don’t mess with these ladies! They continually proved their strength and athleticism in the ring. This photo is from the two competing during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans.

Even though Brie is now a mom, she made a quick comeback before she left the WWE for good. However, she confessed that people commented on how different her body was compared to years past.

“The hardest thing for me was kind of when Birdie was born was kind of being like, ‘OK, I’m a mom now,’ but I didn’t want to lose the old Brie, and I really did lose my identity,” she admitted on “The Bellas Podcast” in July 2019. “I ended up making a comeback because I missed the old Brie and I failed so bad at it in front of the world … I got bullied online for it — people would say, ‘Motherhood, look at what it’s done to her [body]!'”