May 19, 2020
A lot has changed over the years! Nikki and Brie Bella first auditioned to become WWE Divas at the young age of 22. Before they were Bellas, they called themselves the Garcia Twins, but it doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.

Now, 14 years later, the twins look as beautiful as ever, have conquered the ring and are killing it in their personal lives. Brie has been navigating motherhood with her daughter, Birdie, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan, while Nikki has found happiness with Dancing With the Stars pro and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The sisters are still extremely close — and are even both pregnant and due in late summer.

It’s amazing to see the women they’ve grown into. Keep scrolling for their full transformation!

