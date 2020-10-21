New digs! Nikki and Brie Bella recently moved from Phoenix, Arizona, where they have resided for years. Where do the Bella twins live now? Keep reading for all the details on their relocation to Napa Valley!

Brie, 36, opened up about the “bonkers” decision she and husband Daniel Bryan (real name: Bryan Danielson) made to “spontaneously” move their two kids, Birdie and Buddy, to California this fall during “The Bellas Podcast” on Tuesday, October 21.

“I moved to Napa Valley. I feel like everyone’s like, ‘Duh, of course they did.’ You know, my sister and I have always loved Napa Valley. We have a wine here. We’re always here,” Brie explained. She noted the extent of their move would be further explained on Total Bellas. “It freaked everyone out, let’s just say that … We did happen to move at the wrong time, but we’re safe,” Brie continued while mentioning the California wildfires.

Basically, her family of four was interested in minimizing their physical possessions. “I’m in love [with] my family, we’re all doing great. We majorly downsized. We wanted to be more simple,” the WWE babe dished. “We just felt like we needed to get back to who we were before kids and let’s simplify our life and live more country, and we’re doing it. And so, we did it!”

Shortly after Brie uprooted, Nikki followed suit. The Incomparable author, her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and their newborn son, Matteo, will be heading to wine country to join her sister as soon as the Russian stud, 38, is finished with season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

“Artem and I already have a home there we’re very excited about, and we downsized as well because the Danielsons rubbed off on us [amid the coronavirus pandemic],” Nikki said.

Living through a global pandemic changed the starlet’s perception of a lot of things. “I’ve always loved the finer things in life, and I will say the one thing COVID taught me was to simplify my life,” she divulged. “I just started to look at all my things, and I’m like, ‘What does this really mean? … What do I really want my money to go towards?’”

She continued about her decision, “Brie and I were talking and I was like, ‘Wow, I want to downsize. I want to live in my dream area with my sister and her family. And I want my money to go somewhere else — making memories around the world with my family. So, I will be on the Napa Valley train headed to live with Brie here in a few months.’”

Congrats on the move, ladies!