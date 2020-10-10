How precious! Total Bellas star Brie Bella shared a sweet photo of her daughter, Birdie, holding her baby son, Buddy Dessert, on Friday, October 6.

“Their giggles,” the 36-year-old wrote over the snapshot, which seemed to be taken while the toddler and her little bro were in motion from their laughter. The proud mama also included a GIF that read, “Grateful.”

Instagram

It’s great to see little Bird, 3, enjoying her role as big sister. During the September 16 episode of Brie’s “The Bellas Podcast,” she told twin sister Nikki Bella her daughter struggled to adapt to two new babies in the family amid the already drastic changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second baby on August 1, while Nikki, 36, gave birth to her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev a day prior.

Thankfully, dad Daniel (real name: Bryan Danielson) has been helping his baby girl adjust. “It’s been amazing because Bryan’s really taken control with Bird and it’s allowed me to just give all my attention to Buddy,” the former wrestler explained at the time. “I obviously have my little times with Birdie throughout the day and I make sure I give her all the attention [then], but it’s really kind of helped me not be so stressed out.”

Days later, the WWE alum revealed what she and her husband, 39, were thinking of naming their second child had he been born a girl. “I wanted Branch for a name. I know when we had Birdie, Branch was in my top 5 and people thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would just be like the sweetest, cutest little girls,” Brie gushed in a YouTube video on September 19.

“Bryan was really drawn to Blossom,” she added. “Obviously you know us always with the B, but we wanted anything that’s, like, nature-inspired. We were torn so we were like, ‘OK, if it’s a girl, when we see her we’ll both feel it.'”

The proud parents also considered “Montana” as Buddy’s middle name. “Montana was the first place Brian and I had our vacation together and it was actually funny because we hadn’t told anyone we were together,” the San Diego native said. “Montana is just a really special place to us.” Ultimately, they ended up going with “Dessert,” Brie’s grandmother’s last name.