Growing pains. Brie Bella opened up about how her daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, is handling the birth of her little brother, Buddy Dessert Danielson. The Total Bellas star, 36, welcomed her newborn, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan, on August 1.

“[The coronavirus] has been a big change for [Birdie], not going to school and all her fun little classes,” Brie explained to her twin sister, Nikki Bella, during a Wednesday, September 16, episode of their podcast. “And then having Artem and Nikki have a baby, and that attention go away, and then us having one. Even though she’s obsessed with Buddy, it’s hard when it’s all about you, and then now you’re sharing it all.”

Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31. Naturally, two babies in two days is a lot for Birdie to handle after being the only little one running around for three years. With that, Daniel, 39, is giving “all of [his] attention and energy” to her, Brie assured.

“It’s been amazing because Bryan’s really taken control with Bird and it’s allowed me to just give all my attention to Buddy,” the Washington D.C. native added. “I obviously have my little times with Birdie throughout the day and I make sure I give her all the attention [then], but it’s really kind of helped me not be so stressed out.”

According to Brie, Daniel is even sleeping in the pair’s guest room to make sure he’s on “Birdie’s schedule.” Moreover, the WWE wrestler homeschools his toddler “for fun.” Clearly, Brie found herself a keeper!

The lovebirds tied the knot in April 2014 after being engaged for less than a year. “I’ve married the man of my dreams. I’m officially Mrs. Danielson,” Brie gushed on Instagram at the time. “It was a breathtaking, sentimental ceremony.”

Since then, the Incomparable coauthor has done her best to keep the spark alive no matter how “tough” things get. “I think like any normal couple when you become a parent, you try to balance being a parent and your marriage and then also being a career woman,” Brie previously told Life & Style.

