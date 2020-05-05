Nikki’s Sexual Assault

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant detailed being raped twice before the age of 16. The first time happened at a hotel party on the Fourth of July. “My virginity was stolen from me, without my consent. I was raped, by a guy I thought was a friend, while I was passed out at a party,” she said. “I’d had too many beers, and maybe some shots of hard alcohol, and I only woke up because my stomach hurt — I came to, and this guy was both on top of me and inside of me. I pushed him off and ran out of the room — he followed me down the hall and asked me if this meant we were now boyfriend/ girlfriend. … I had never even seen a penis, yet I was no longer a virgin.”

A few months later, Nikki said she “had clearly been roofied” after she and friend were invited to a guys’ hotel room while they were at a modeling competition. The guys pushed Nikki to drink alcohol until she finally agreed. “I thought that if I gave in on this, maybe they’d leave me alone. I hadn’t drunk very much before I felt really dizzy and stood up to go to the bathroom, thinking I might vomit,” she recalled. “One of the guys followed me in and bashed my head against the bathroom sink — I came to when he accidentally switched on the blow-dryer with his elbow … I was groggy, and I couldn’t see straight, but I could see four condom wrappers littered across the bathroom floor and realized that I had been raped.” She continued, “I hit him in the face and ran from the bathroom — my friend was gone and the door was open. I took off into the night, sprinting across empty fields until I made it back to the hotel where we were staying with her mom.”

Nikki kept the horrific story from Brie for a long time, and her mom is “learning about this for the first time in this book.”