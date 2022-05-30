Total boss babes! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have continued to make a name for themselves outside of the ring after they retired from the WWE in 2019. Following their status as breakout stars on E’s reality TV series Total Divas, the twins branched out to their own spinoff, Total Bellas, which premiered in 2016. The show only added to the twin sisters’ already impressive net worths.

Total Bellas followed the San Diego natives and their families, which initially included mom Kathy Laurinaitis (née Colace), stepfather John Laurinaitis, brother JJ Garcia, sister-in-law Lauren “Lola” Garcia and stepsister Maya Laurinaitis. Of course, Brie’s husband, Bryan Danielson, and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, also became prominent roles on the show.

When season 5 premiered in March 2020, viewers witnessed Nikki and Artem’s romantic engagement, along with the moments Nikki and Brie both learned they were pregnant. Nikki gave birth to her first child with Artem, son Matteo, on July 31, 2020, while Brie welcomed baby No. 2, son Buddy, with Bryan on August 1, 2020. Brie and Nikki were already close as twins, business partners and costars, but their joint pregnancies only strengthened their sisterly bond.

“It definitely has brought us closer because I feel like we never in our wildest dreams thought we would ever be pregnant together and go through this journey at the same time, especially we’re a week-and-a-half apart so it has been really bizarre to experience all the same symptoms together,” Brie exclusively revealed to Life & Style before they gave birth just one day apart. “We have the exact same cravings! This has just felt like such a special time and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together.”

During the season 5 finale, fans got an inside look into Nikki and Artem’s fiesta-themed gender reveal party, where they learned they were having a baby boy. Brie, on the other hand, decided to wait until she gave birth to find out the sex of baby No. 2. She now has a sweet son in addition to her daughter Birdie, who was born in 2017.

Total Bellas ended in 2021 following season 6, which gave an inside look into the girls’ pregnancies — both good and bad — and their move to Napa Valley. “We just can’t wait to show you our pregnancies in the fall and guess what? I’m actually going to have my birth on TV,” Nikki revealed after the season 5 finale.

“Both of us!” Brie added. “We’re taking to fall the way to the delivery room. We’re super excited. Nicole and I are like, on Cloud 9.”

