Dancing in dough! Dancing With the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev has accumulated a pretty penny throughout his career as a dancer. He is worth a stunning $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So, how did Nikki Bella‘s fiancé make all his money? We broke down the sources of his earnings.

Artem Was a Ballroom Champion

The Russian pro, who specializes in Latin dancing, used to compete with ex-wife Giselle Peacock when he moved to the United States in 2003. They got divorced in 2005 … but we imagine Artem made a few bucks winning ballroom competitions with his former flame.

Artem Has Done Several Dance Reality Shows

The dancer appeared on the first season of So You Think You Can Dance, but was eliminated early. However, he came back during season 2 as a choreographer.

Artem also appeared on English dance reality hit Strictly Come Dancing during season 8 of the show and continued to compete alongside celebrity contestants through season 11. This definitely seemed to be a lucrative endeavor for the artist.

He first competed on DWTS, possibly his most noteworthy work to date, during season 19 and continued to star as a pro on the show until season 27. Artem also toured with the ABC series’ live show. We’d suspect the majority of his fortune came from his time with the beloved program.

Artem Was on Broadway

The performer appeared in the dance show Burn the Floor, which ran on Broadway in 2009 and on the West End in 2010. His pay from these specialty shows definitely contributed to his net worth.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Artem Had a Few Acting Roles, Too

The sometimes-actor showed off his chops during an episode of The O.C. and in the film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

Artem Is Currently on a Reality Show

The TV personality stars alongside his fiancée, Nikki, and her twin sister, Brie Bella, on their hit show, Total Bellas. Though we don’t know how much he makes per episode, we assume his pay is at least in the higher four-figures for his time on the series.

Now that he and his wife-to-be are having a baby, we assume his net worth will only go up as his pay-per-episode increases.