Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Sweet Son Matteo Is Everything! See His Photo Album

And baby makes three! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella and Dancing With the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child together on July 31, 2020 — and we’re head over heels for their little boy, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

The proud mama revealed her son’s birth on Instagram just three days after his birth. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!” Nikki captioned a photo of their newborn’s hand gripping hers and her fiancé’s. “Everyone is safe and healthy.”

Her twin sister, Brie Bella, also gave birth to a little boy, Buddy Dessert — baby No. 2 with husband Daniel Bryan (real name: Bryan Danielson) — just one day after Nikki on August 1. Brie and Daniel are already parents daughter Birdie, whom they welcomed in May 2017.

“Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” an insider told Life & Style at the time. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.” Considering the twins were “already close,” it makes sense that “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond.”

The former WWE starlets are thrilled to be welcoming two boys into the family. Brie’s hubby and Nikki’s man “couldn’t be happier” about having sons.

Speaking of the Russia native alum, he immediately took to being a first-time father. Nikki raved about Artem’s parenting skills on August 3. “[Artem] is the best dad! Our baby boy is so lucky,” she wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t think I could love him even more … but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed.”

Nikki celebrated her son’s second birthday with a sweet tribute calling the toddler her “little monkey” via Instagram in July 2022.

“Mama and Dada love you beyond words. Thank you for making our world so unbelievably magical,” she captioned her post alongside a video of Matteo’s birth. “We promise to always love you, protect you and teach you sweet boy. Forever and always. Love Mumma.”

The proud parents first revealed their relationship in March 2019, after months of speculation. The Russian dancer proposed to the retired wrestler during a vacation in Paris in November 2019 — but the brunette beauty waited until early January 2020 to reveal the exciting news to fans. Later that month, she and Brie announced their simultaneous pregnancies. Though the twins were due two weeks apart, they clearly couldn’t wait more than a day to welcome their sons.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the photos of Nikki and Artem’s baby boy!