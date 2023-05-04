Scream Queens' Billie Lourd Comes From a Famous Family: Parents, Kids

A famous family! Billie Lourd made a name for herself with some iconic roles over the years, but the Scream Queens star comes from a long line of talented women. The Booksmart actress’ mom is late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and her grandmother is late Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds — the mother and daughter died in December 2016, within one day of each other.

“Losing my mom is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. I lost my best friend. My little lady in the TV. My Momby,” Billie shared in an op-ed for TIME in 2019. “And I inherited this weird, intimidating thing called her legacy. Suddenly I was in charge of what would come of her books, her movies and a bunch of other overwhelming things. I was now the keeper of Leia.”

Keep reading for details on Billie’s family.

Who Are Billie Lourd’s Parents?

Her mom, Carrie, was in a relationship with Bryan Lourd from 1991 to 1994. During the time they were together, the former couple welcomed Billie.

In May 2023, the American Horror Story actress opened up about her mother’s extended family, claiming that her mom’s siblings — Todd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher — “capitalized” on Carrie and Debbie’s deaths. After they publicly spoke out against Billie for not inviting them to Carrie’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

“I have seen the postings and press release issued by my mother’s brother and sister. I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why,” Billie shared in a statement to Variety at the time, in part. “The truth of my mom’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her. Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”

Billie made it clear that she has “no relationship” with her late mother’s siblings, noting that there is “no feud” between them. “This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children,” she added.

Does Billie Lourd Have Siblings?

Billie is the only child of Carrie and Bryan. However, the talent agent and his husband, Bruce Bozzi, adopted their daughter, Ava, in 2016.

Does Billie Lourd Have Kids?

She and husband Austen Rydell, whom Billie married in March 2022, share two children together. Their son, Kingston Fisher, was born in September 2020 and their daughter, Jackson Joanne, was born in December 2022.