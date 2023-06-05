All the Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter So Far

Baby Sussex! All the Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet So Far

Baby Sussex! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, is the cutest. The former royals love sharing photos of their now-toddler following her birth on June 4, 2021.

Harry and Meghan are also parents to son Archie, who was born in May 2019. They gushed over expanding their brood while revealing they were having a girl during their tell-all CBS interview in March 2021.

The doting dad said it felt “amazing” to be expecting another child during Meghan’s pregnancy, and he was so “grateful.” The duo also noted, “Two is it,” as they divulged they were “done” having kids after their daughter.

“Like to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” he said at the time. “We got our family — the four of us and our two dogs, it’s great.”

Archie and Lilibet’s life will be very different than expected since their parents stepped down as senior royals in 2020. Harry and Meghan left their sprawling U.K. home at Frogmore Cottage and relocated to Canada following their shocking announcement. They eventually took up a permanent residence in Montecito, California.

Harry called leaving their royal duties behind a “desperate” move during their CBS interview. He said the decision came after not receiving any help from “the institution” during their first two years of marriage, where the severe public scrutiny had a very serious effect on Meghan’s mental health.

“We never left the family,” the former Suits actress added, explaining they only walked away from their professional roles. “We were saying, ‘OK, if this isn’t working for everyone, we’re in a lot of pain, you can’t provide us with the help that we need, we can just take a step back. We can do it in a commonwealth country.’ We suggested New Zealand, South Africa.” Harry added his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was not “blindsided” by their decision.

In February 2021, the palace released a statement confirming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal exit was permanent.

Their new life seems to be aligned with how they plan on raising their family. An insider told Closer Weekly the parents “want to keep Archie grounded” and “not spoil him too much.” It’s safe to say they will likely keep this philosophy for their daughter, too.

Harry and Meghan did, however, find Lilibet in the headlines when the royal family seemingly failed to wish her a happy birthday in June 2023. There was no public celebratory remark from her grandfather, King Charles III, stepgrandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, nor from her uncle and aunt, Prince William and Princess Kate. Amid the backlash, a source told Us Weekly, “There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non working members of the royal family. The Palace did not snub Lilibet.”

It should be noted, however, that Buckingham Palace wished the young princess a happy birthday in 2022, with the late Queen Elizabeth II’s official Twitter releasing the statement, “Wishing Lilibet a very Happy [first] birthday!”

