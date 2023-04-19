Meet 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Stars' Melissa, Joe Gorga's 3 Kids

You never talk about the family! Teresa Giudice learned this the hard way by dragging Melissa and Joe Gorga‘s daughter, Antonia, into a conversation during Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13.

During an episode of the Bravo reality series, which aired in April 2023, Teresa was asked if her children are close with their cousins amid her ongoing feud with Joe and Melissa. The Standing Strong author replied, “Well, they were, and then Antonia didn’t come …” Seemingly referring to Antonia’s absence from Teresa’s daughter Milania’s Sweet 16 because she had a cheerleading competition.

She never finished her sentence because the “On Display” singer stepped in to defend her daughter.

“Are you gonna blame Antonia for something right now? Don’t even say her name if you’re going to say something negative,” Melissa told her sister-in-law. Later, she recounted the conversation with her husband, adding, “You talk about your own kids, don’t you dare say my daughter’s name or bring her up in a negative light. That’s where I draw the f–king line. I’m not playing the game, I’m not pulling in the next generation.”

Keep reading for more details on Melissa and Joe’s three kids.

Who Is Melissa and Joe Gorga’s Daughter Antonia?

The couple’s eldest child has been a topic of various storylines throughout the history of RHONJ. During season 12, fans watched as Melissa attempted to connect with Antonia who was struggling following the family’s move and a cheerleading injury. Now, a senior in high school, the teenager is gearing up for college in the fall.

“She needs to know what it’s like to wash her own clothes and buy her own detergent. I just think she needs that,” Melissa told People in February 2023 about the next phase of her daughter’s life. “I do everything for her. It’s good for her to be independent and learn who she is, so I’m excited for her. It’s going to be a huge change not to have her bossing us around this house like she does, but I think it’s going to be great for her.”

Who Are Melissa and Joe Gorga’s Sons Gino and Joey Jr.?

The boys have also made multiple appearances on the show over the years. Gino, for one, has a pretty impressive wrestling career. In 2018, he won the Tri-County Youth Wrestling Tournament and still continues to compete. Per Melissa’s Instagram, the teenager is also a football player.

As for Joey Jr., the youngster stole RHONJ viewers hearts with his big personality in the earlier seasons. Now, fans are watching him grow up, thanks to his parents’ social media posts.