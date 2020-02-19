Baby No. 4? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga exclusively tells Life & Style that his wife, Melissa, “talks about” possibly doing IVF to expand their brood.

“She wants to freeze her eggs,” the 40-year-old revealed during his first ever comedy show “The Real Italians of Comedy” at West Nyack Levity Live in West Nyack, NY on Tuesday, February 18. “But then there’s days where she is like, ‘No way. We can never do this!’ Then there’s days where she’s like, ‘Let’s have a baby!’ It’s all over the place.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Joe divulged that turning 40 was definitely a turning point for his lady, who felt pressure to figure out what she wanted to do next with her life. On the bright side, the debate on whether or not to have more kids via vitro fertilization did not put a strain or “stress” on their marriage.

“She was just going through something,” he continued. “She was going through a mid-life crisis. She was turning 40, I mean she was losing it! I mean she was weird! She just didn’t want to grow up. I think hitting 40 for some reason … she thought she was getting old, so she’s like, ‘Let’s have another baby,’ and I’m like, ‘Alright.’ I love kids, I love my children and I really would have a hundred kids, it doesn’t bother me. I’m not selfish, it’s all for them, I give them everything. All the real estate I build, it’s all for them. I struggle now buying it, building it, developing it, but it’s all for them. They’re going to enjoy it more than I do. I love kids, but we’ll see what happens.”

Joe and Melissa have been married since 2004 and share three children, but they’ve been able to keep the spark alive in their relationship. What’s the secret? “A lot of sex! You gotta keep the sex,” he said, while also adding that sex is a form of them spending quality time together. “Sometimes Melissa says to me, ‘Oh my God, you want it again and again,’ and sometimes, I just don’t want it! It’s not about having sex, it’s about being together.”