These two have still got it, y’all! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga got real with Life & Style exclusively about how he and his wife, Melissa Gorga, keep their relationship steamy and spicy after all these years. “A lot of sex! You gotta keep the sex,” he says.



Even though the dynamic duo is known for making light of how much they ~get busy~, the 40-year-old stressed that it’s not just about the act — it’s more about honoring the strong bond he and his wife have.

INSTARImages

“Sometimes Melissa says to me, ‘Oh my God, you want it again and again,’ and sometimes, I just don’t want it! It’s not about having sex, it’s about being together,” he explains before headlining his first ever comedy show The Real Italians of Comedy at West Nyack Levity Live in West Nyack, NY. “A lot of people forget about that and they get away from it in the relationship. I don’t want to get away from it, I want to date her, we’re boyfriend and girlfriend, and keep it that. I don’t want to fall apart, so that’s what we do.”

Plus, the couple is always joined at the hip anyway. “We always make time for each other, we always have to keep the spark going. That’s the most important thing,” Joe adds. “We do a lot of stuff together. Like if she has to travel somewhere, I try to go with her and if I have to travel somewhere she tries to come with me. We roll together and that’s what keeps us together. ”

The 40-year-old bombshell babe spoke exclusively with LS back in August 2019, and gushed about how much the couple likes to take the night together and party like they used to — another great way to keep their connection fun.

“Joe and I still date, we still go out. Like when we first met, we really, really do. Like, I am really fun,” she raved. “I think I keep the fun in the relationship and we really have a fun relationship so we didn’t ever like lay down and say, ‘Oh, we’re getting old.’ Like no, what, I feel like I’m 28.”

Clearly, these two know how to have a good time.