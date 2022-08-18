Like mother, like daughter! Melissa Gorga and her daughter, Antonia Gorga, are a mother-daughter duo for the history books. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star — who is also mother to sons Gino and Joey — welcomed her eldest daughter with husband Joe Gorga in August 2005. While the teenager isn’t a Bravo personality just yet, she’s on her way to being a major star.

During RHONJ season 12, it was revealed that Antonia struggled with her love for cheerleading after suffering from a knee injury. While she was unable to cheer, Melissa and Joe also moved to a new house in New Jersey, which resulted in Antonia switching high schools.

“It was stressful,” Antonia told her mom. Melissa responded, “I do take ownership that I didn’t put your feelings into say, because I didn’t want to admit that you were unhappy.”

However, it seems she’s since gotten her skills back.

“Look how life goes full circle! While I’m watching #rhonj @antoniagorgaa walked in from her cheer banquet & won the ‘best tumbler’ award!!!” Melissa revealed on Instagram in April 2022, alongside a video of Antonia’s tumbling practice. “This is why I pushed her!! I guided her!! I know she wanted it. This is her tumbling again just last week!!!”

The Envy By Melissa Gorga founder also got emotional when sharing Antonia’s reaction to her and Joe’s martial struggles, which were documented for RHONJ season 11.

“She would be like, ‘Why are [magazines and social media users] saying you’re getting a divorce? Why are they saying you’re fighting? What is this?’” Melissa told Us Weekly in April 2021. “I had to explain to her, ‘Antonia, we’re on reality TV. … It’s the littlest thing, and they make it a big thing. So, everything is not what it seems.’”

The reality TV star added, “She understood … but I think it was startling. She was like, ‘Wait, is everything OK?’ And that broke my heart.”

Despite what fans watch on RHONJ, the family looks happier than ever on social media. In fact, they celebrated Antonia’s 17th birthday in August 2022.

“And just like that she’s 17!!” Melissa wrote on Instagram at the time, celebrating her daughter. “You deserve every gift we give you. Thank you for making us proud every day and being such a sweet and kind girl.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Melissa and Antonia’s twinning moments.