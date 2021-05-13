Conflicted. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga revealed that she is “scared” of the state of her marriage to husband Joe Gorga during the Wednesday, May 12, finale episode.

“I don’t want to die unhappy,” the 42-year-old said in a confessional scene. “I wanna feel fulfilled. Not just as a mom. And I’ve never seen Joe fight so hard against something that I want. So I am feeling really scared about our relationship because I’ve never felt this exhaustion and feeling of giving up.”

The rift in their marriage came throughout season 11, which included scenes of Joe, 41, feeling insecure over Melissa flirting with other men and moments where they fought over her ambitions to continue working now that their children are grown. The longtime couple, who wed in August 2004, share three kids: 15-year-old daughter Antonia, 13-year-old son Gino and 10-year-old son Joey.

In February 2020, Teresa Giudice‘s brother opened up about how he and the “On Display” singer keep their romance fresh and feisty after 17 years of marriage.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“We always make time for each other, we always have to keep the spark going. That’s the most important thing,” Joe exclusively revealed to Life & Style at the time. “We do a lot of stuff together. Like if she has to travel somewhere, I try to go with her and if I have to travel somewhere she tries to come with me. We roll together and that’s what keeps us together. ”

The real estate investor and developer also noted that he and his wife keep things exciting in the bedroom as well — and that sex is a pivotal part of their deep bond.

“Sometimes Melissa says to me, ‘Oh my God, you want it again and again,’ and sometimes, I just don’t want it! It’s not about having sex, it’s about being together,” he gushed to Life & Style. “A lot of people forget about that and they get away from it in the relationship. I don’t want to get away from it, I want to date her, we’re boyfriend and girlfriend, and keep it that. I don’t want to fall apart, so that’s what we do.”