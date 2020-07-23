She’s OK with it! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga exclusively revealed her 14-year-old daughter, Antonia, is “a little too young” to follow in cousin Gia Giudice‘s footsteps when it comes to getting plastic surgery. However, she’s not opposed to it down the line.

“If she wanted to get it when she was older, yeah, I would be fine with that,” the 41-year-old, who recently teamed up with Bikini Zone to promote its anti-bump shave gel, exclusively told Life & Style. “Listen, I got one [a nose job], so who am I to say no?”

The proud mama of three called her nose job “the worst-kept secret” in 2016. “Some people like to say, ‘Hey, I injected this, tummy tucked this,’ and that’s fine,” she explained to Bravo’s Daily Dish. “It’s something that’s personal to me. It’s one of the very few things that is personal in my life at this point.”

Before she turned 40, the Bravo babe told Daily Mail Australia she was planning to get more work done when she turned the big 5-0. “I always say when I turn the milestone age, I am getting it all!” she dished in November 2018.

When it comes to her niece Gia’s new nose job, Melissa is “happy” for Teresa Giudice‘s oldest daughter. “It’s something that she was insecure about and she’s wanted, so good for her,” the reality star told Life & Style. “I know you’re supposed to wait until you’re 18 and she did and that’s it. It’s actually the right age to do it. She wanted it, she got it and I think good for her.”

Melissa has been hanging out with family a lot this summer — and she’s loving it. “We’ve been spending a lot of time together as a family and with our kids and down the shore at our beach house,” she gushed. “So, it’s actually been really really nice to have the extra time together and just kind of hang out together a little bit more, besides the fact that everybody’s hungry every three hours is like driving me crazy but other than that I enjoy it. I enjoy all the extra time.”

We love how honest the Gorga and Giudice ladies are about the work they’ve had done!

