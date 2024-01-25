The Richie family has been Hollywood royalty for a long time. However, fans still have a lot of questions about this famous clan and Lionel Richie‘s daughters, including whether Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie are adopted and who are their birth mothers.

Is Sofia Richie Adopted?

No, Sofia is not adopted. She was born in 1998 to “All Night Long” singer Lionel and ex-wife Diane Alexander. Sofia’s mom was reportedly Lionel’s mistress while he was still married to his first wife, Brenda Harvey. Brenda famously caught Lionel and Diane together at the Beverly Hills Hotel which resulted in a physical attack and Brenda’s arrest.

Prior to Sofia, the couple welcomed son Miles Richie in 1994, one year before tying the knot. The marriage was short-lived, however, and the couple split in 2003 when Sofia was five, but the former spouses still remain very close.

Was Nicole Richie Adopted?

Nicole Richie was adopted by Lionel and Brenda when she was two years old. The step-sisters have a 17-year age gap but seem to get along amazingly.

The Simple Life alum was born in 1981 to Peter Michael Escovedo and Karen Moss. When she was just three years old, her parents left her in the care of the “Stuck on You” singer and his first wife, who became Nicole’s guardians before legally adopting her when she was nine years old.

“My parents were friends with Lionel,” the former reality star told People in 2003. “They trusted that they would be more able to provide for me.”

Is Sofia Richie Married?

At just 19 years old, Sofia began dating Kourtney Kardashian‘slongtime boyfriend, Scott Disick. They had a high-profile relationship for more than years, despite they 15-year age gap, before calling it quits in August 2020.

“[Scott’s] in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses and Sofia … is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Sofia moved on with music executive Elliot Grainge after sparking romance rumors in January 2021, and they made their love Instagram official that April. One year later, the pair announced their engagement, with Sofia captioned a sweet photo, “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot.”

They tied the knot in a stunning cliffside ceremony in Antibes, France, on April 22, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

Does Sofia Richie Have Children?

The former bikini model announced her pregnancy on January 25, 2024, revealing she and Elliot are expecting baby No. 1. Sofia told Vogue that the couple had been casually trying to conceive ever since their wedding and that they’re having a baby girl.