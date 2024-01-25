Sofia Richie Is Pregnant! Model and Husband Elliot Grainge Expecting Baby No. 1: ‘A True Shock’
Sofia Richie is pregnant! The heiress announced on Thursday, January 25, that she and her husband of nine months, Elliot Grainge, have baby No. 1 on the way, revealing that they’re expecting a little girl.
The mom-to-be, 25, made the revelation in an interview with Vogue, where she showed off her bare baby bump in a gorgeous black and white portrait. As for her daughter, “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” Sofia told the publication.
She dished on the gender reveal, as her doctor texted her assistant with the baby’s sex. “We bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” she explained.
“She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too,” the former bikini model shared, adding about her husband, “I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive.”
Sofia found out she was pregnant amid her jet set lifestyle.
“I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag,” she explained.
When she returned to Los Angeles, Sofia and Elliot, 30, planned to attend an Ed Sheeran concert the following night, but her period was late and wanted to be sure she’s wasn’t expecting as it could have been a boozy evening. Sofia explained that the couple had casually been trying to conceive ever since their wedding.
Sofia took an at-home test and saw a faint line. “I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different,” she told the outlet.
The music executive rushed to a drug store and bought three top-of-the-line pregnancy tests. When he got home, he told his wife, “If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.”
Sofia continued, “When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective—even with my friends.”
She hinted at how far along she is when discussing how her body has changed. “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” Sofia confessed. “And also, just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion — there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all.”
Sofia and Elliot got engaged in April 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with their families. They married one year later, in a lavish ceremony in the South of France on April 22, 2023. Held at the luxe Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, fashionista Sofia wore three different custom Chanel gowns for her rehearsal dinner, the wedding ceremony and the reception that followed.