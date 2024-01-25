Sofia Richie is pregnant! The heiress announced on Thursday, January 25, that she and her husband of nine months, Elliot Grainge, have baby No. 1 on the way, revealing that they’re expecting a little girl.

The mom-to-be, 25, made the revelation in an interview with Vogue, where she showed off her bare baby bump in a gorgeous black and white portrait. As for her daughter, “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” Sofia told the publication.

She dished on the gender reveal, as her doctor texted her assistant with the baby’s sex. “We bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” she explained.

“She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too,” the former bikini model shared, adding about her husband, “I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive.”

Sofia found out she was pregnant amid her jet set lifestyle.

“I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag,” she explained.

When she returned to Los Angeles, Sofia and Elliot, 30, planned to attend an Ed Sheeran concert the following night, but her period was late and wanted to be sure she’s wasn’t expecting as it could have been a boozy evening. Sofia explained that the couple had casually been trying to conceive ever since their wedding.

Sofia took an at-home test and saw a faint line. “I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different,” she told the outlet.

The music executive rushed to a drug store and bought three top-of-the-line pregnancy tests. When he got home, he told his wife, “If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.”

Sofia continued, “When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective—even with my friends.”