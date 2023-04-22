Hear the wedding bells chime! After getting engaged in April 2022, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have tied the knot!

The newlyweds exchanged vows in the French Riviera on Saturday, April 22, in a lavish ceremony. The weekend-long affair was heavily documented on the model’s social media accounts. From sharing her “something bleue” to posing in pre-wedding snaps, Lionel Richie‘s daughter clearly soaked in every moment leading up to the big day.



“Are you ready…?” her dad commented on one of her stylish posts, leaving a heart emoji and enthusiasm for his little girl’s nuptials.

The blushing bride reportedly wore three custom gowns for the celebration.

“This is like a fairy tale. It really is. It’s like an art piece. I feel like a princess, I really do!” she said of her rehearsal dinner dress during her final fitting at the Chanel haute couture salons in Paris, in a video shared by Vogue on her big day.

Sofia, 24, and Elliot, 30, started dating in January 2021, shortly after the model had cut things off with Gil Ofer and Matthew Morton. A source told Us Weekly in April 2021 that the married couple started off as friends, but soon admitted they had romantic feelings for one another.

“Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together,” the insider shared at the time. When Elliot popped the question after about a year of dating, Sofia emphatically said yes.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” she wrote alongside photos of the engagement on social media, which was met with a chorus of well-wishes from friends and fans.

Both Sofia and Elliot’s relatives were thrilled with the pairing, as Lionel and Elliot’s father, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, have worked with each other for decades. A source exclusively told Life & Style that the model’s family “loves [Elliot] for her,” further explaining that Sofia was “looking forward to a fun, drama-free” time ahead with Elliot.

Sofia was famously in a relationship with reality TV star Scott Disick before she moved on with Elliot. The model and the father of three with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian dated on-and-off from 2017 until 2020, but finally went their separate ways much to the satisfaction of her family.

When she settled into her relationship with Elliot, Sofia quickly realized that she didn’t need to be in a relationship with someone who was also in the spotlight, an inside source exclusively told Life & Style. The source further shared that the music producer is “super chill” and “doesn’t carry a lot of baggage,” something that Sofia identified as not needing in her life anymore.

“She’d rather spend her time studying to be an actress and doing her other projects than dodging questions about the Kardashians,” the source detailed. “When Sofia and Elliot are together — it’s just the two of them.”