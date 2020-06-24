Scott Disick, Who? Sofia Richie’s Sexiest Bikini Moments Are *Almost* Too Hot To Handle

ICYMI: Sofia Richie has been slaying the bikini game for years! Seriously, the 21-year-old model has such a killer figure that she’s pretty much accused of Photoshop every time she poses in a swimsuit. Well, sorry to break it to you, haters, but Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend is ~all natural~ and deserves some praise.

Life & Style confirmed in May 2020 that the Frankies Bikinis babe and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke up after nearly three years of dating. A source exclusively revealed the former couple had been “on and off” for years, and they’re “not getting back together this time.”

Their split came after the Talentless founder, 37, checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility in April in an effort to improve his mental health.

As Life & Style previously reported, the two were “taking some time apart.” According to a separate insider, “It was Sofia’s decision” to go on a break. “Scott’s a lot to handle and has been spiraling over recent months,” the insider explained.

Lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic seemed to have made the situation worse for the Flip It Like Disick star. “His demons were getting the better of him and issues he’d brushed under the rug caught up with him during self-isolation,” the source added. “He’s still trying to come to terms with his parents’ death.” His mom, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013 and his dad, Jeffrey Disick, passed away in January 2014.

These days, it seems like the up-and-coming actress is focusing on family and her career. On June 21, Sofia celebrated her dad Lionel Richie‘s 71st birthday. “Happy Birthday, Slicky!!” she wrote, referring to her father. “I love you SO much.”

Turns out, Lionel didn’t particularly care for her daughter’s beau. “Lionel was never a huge fan of Scott,” a third insider dished.

Whether she’s single or taken, one thing’s for sure — Sofia’s got a *hot* career ahead of her. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the blonde beauty’s sexiest bikini moments.