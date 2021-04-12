Moving on! Sofia Richie‘s boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, is the “total opposite” of her ex Scott Disick, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She found a guy who enjoys being out of the spotlight and she’s happier than ever about that.”

According to the insider, Elliot, 27, who owns his own record label, is “super chill” and “doesn’t carry a lot of baggage,” which is something Sofia, 22, “finally realized is something she doesn’t need at her age.”

Photographer Group/MEGA

The model “really did love” Scott, 37, adds the source. “But all the extra stuff surrounding him was a huge distraction. She’d rather spend her time studying to be an actress and doing her other projects than dodging questions about the Kardashians. When Sofia and Elliot are together — it’s just the two of them.”

The up-and-coming actress dated Scott on-and-off for nearly three years before calling it quits in August 2020. During a March 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Talentless founder confided in ex Kourtney Kardashian about why he and Sofia broke up for good. “I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think to be with you or to be with me, but it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage,” Scott said.

“And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends,” the Flip It Like Disick producer continued. “When you first get with someone, everybody is making changes … but then, when it sinks in, and it becomes real life, it’s a lot different.”

A few months after splitting from Sofia, Scott settled down with 19-year-old Bravo personality Amelia Gray Hamlin. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2021, and they’ve been going strong ever since!

In fact, with Kourtney, 41, dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the “jealousy factor is gone,” an additional source previously revealed to Life & Style. “That was the biggest issue in his relationship with Sofia.”

As for where Scott and his former flame stand today? They no longer follow each other on social media and seemingly haven’t crossed paths out and about in Los Angeles.