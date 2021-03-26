Getting along! Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick approves of her new boyfriend, Travis Barker. “Everyone loves Travis and thinks he’s such a great guy — including Scott,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Let’s not forget that when Kourtney is happy, it makes Scott’s life easier.”

“She’s always amazing at including Scott, but her being in such a great spot in her life and not single helps Scott and his relationship with Amelia since the jealousy factor is gone,” the source adds. “That was the biggest issue in his relationship with Sofia.” The Flip It Like Disick star started dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna‘s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, in October 2020, just two months after his split from Sofia Richie, 22, after over three years of dating.

The Talentless founder, 37, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, have even crossed paths. “Scott has met Travis, and of course, they get along,” the insider explains. “But I don’t think that they have much of a relationship.”

As far as how Scott feels about their romance, a separate insider previously told Life & Style that “he’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately, wants to see her happy.”

The 41-year-old’s famous family has also “welcomed [Travis] into the family,” the source noted. “They’re really pleased for Kourtney and are glad to see her happy again. He’s a much better fit for her and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well, and he’s amazing with the kids.“

The musician and the Poosh founder sparked romance rumors in January 2021 when they spent time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home — and the destination has become special to them. “Travis doesn’t fly much, if at all, since his accident,” a third insider previously told Life & Style, referencing the punk rocker’s 2008 plane crash that killed four people. “So, Palm Springs is the perfect drive for them.”

Travis and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made their relationship Instagram official two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together. “Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” the source explained. “With Scott, it was always hot and cold, and she loved him, but it was dramatic. With Travis, there’s zero drama.”