Growing pains? Scott Disick “can’t help feeling slightly jealous” of ex Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately, wants to see her happy.”

Scott, 37, and the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, dated on-and-off for nine years before calling it quits for good in 2015. During their time together, Kourtney and the Talentless founder welcomed kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.

According to the insider, Travis, 45, is “a much better fit for Kourtney and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott.” Additionally, the famed drummer “treats her with respect” and is “amazing” with her children.

As for the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, “they’re really pleased” and “glad to see Kourtney happy again,” adds the source. “They’ve welcomed him into the family.”

Travis and the Poosh.com founder have sparked dating rumors a number of times over the years, most notably in August 2018 after sharing a flirtatious Instagram exchange. However, things only recently turned romantic between them. “Travis and Kourtney have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” the insider says. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

The Blink-182 musician, who happens to live just down the street from the E! personality, “always found Kourtney super sexy,” notes the insider. “So, he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her and for Kourtney, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Moreover, Travis is a family man. He and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share daughter Alabama Barker and son Landon Asher Barker. The foursome actually appeared on a reality television show, Meet the Barkers, from 2005 to 2006 in a similar style to KUWTK.

Prior to Kourtney and Travis dating, she and Scott fueled romance speculation after spending a lot of time together this past summer. The pair took several trips with Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, in tow and the New York native even said “I love you” to Kourtney in a heartfelt Instagram post in December 2020.

That said, Scott is currently dating Lisa Rinna‘s 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin. The Kardashian-Jenner family is “super supportive” of their relationship, a separate source told Us Weekly in early January. “They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott.”