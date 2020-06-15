We See You! All the Clues Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian *Might* Get Back Together

Forget Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we’re too busy trying to keep up with the status of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship. Ever since the Talentless founder split from ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie in late May, it appears as though Scott and Kourtney, who share children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5, might be getting back together.

Prior to Scott’s breakup, the Poosh.com founder, 41, was integral in getting the Flip It Like Disick star to check himself into rehab for emotional traumas. “She’s seen him go through troublesome times in the past and is one of the few people who gets him,” a source previously told Life & Style.

While Scott only stayed in the Colorado facility for less than a week before returning to Los Angeles, Kourtney was still there for him. “He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”

The reality TV exes dated for on-and-off for nine years before eventually calling it quits in July 2015. “They’re just coparenting at the moment,” the source said on June 11, adding, “the feelings they have for each other haven’t disappeared.”

Mason, Penelope and Reign “would love” for Scott and Kourtney to give their relationship another shot,” according to a third insider. Even if they “miss” having Sofia, 21, around, the kids are “enjoying seeing their parents spend more time together and being a proper family.”

Earlier in June, the foursome was spotted dining at the grand reopening of Nobu in Malibu. “After months of being in lockdown, Kourtney’s trying to bring a sense of normality back into Scott’s life. She organized the outing and invited a few of their friends, too,” an additional source told Life & Style.

Between the family time, emotional support and much more, something is seemingly brewing between the former flames. Scroll through the gallery below to see all the clues that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian might get back together.