Closer than ever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seemingly enjoyed a getaway to Wyoming together weeks after the Talentless founder’s split from ex Sofia Richie.

While neither of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have confirmed or denied they’re spending time together, they’ve dropped some clues on social media. For starters, Kourt, 41, and Scott, 37, both shared photos on June 14 that all seem to have been taken in the same location.

Fans think that’s the case, too. “Khloé [Kardashian], Kourtney and Scott all appear to be on Kanye West‘s ranch in Wyoming,” one person tweeted. It’s not super rare for Kourtney and Scott to go on getaways together. After all, they’ve been successfully coparenting since their split in 2015. They even vacationed together in Utah right after he and Sofia broke up in May.

Khloé, Kourtney, and Scott all appear to be on Kanye’s ranch in Wyoming 👀 pic.twitter.com/s5t0Se5Msw — Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) June 15, 2020

However, it looks like the Poosh.com founder and the Flip It Like Disick star may be getting even closer. One major hint: Kourtney seemed to be wearing her ex’s clothes. On Sunday, June 14, she shared a photo of herself rockin’ a red and blue flannel while carrying a baby lamb. One Instagram fan account shared side by side photos of Kourt’s outfit next to an old pic of Scott wearing a shirt that looked pretty much identical to hers. “Kourtney is really wearing Scott flannel,” the fan captioned the post.

Considering Kourt and Scott are both single, this could be a perfect time to reunite romantically. Even their kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — are hopeful it will happen. They would “love” to see them “get back together,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. Another insider shared, “[They] are enjoying seeing their parents spend more time together and being a proper family.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that will happen immediately. “That’s not in the cards for them. Not right now, anyway,” a source divulged to In Touch. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again. That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”

We’re crossing our fingers it happens anyway!