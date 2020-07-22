Scott Disick Has Changed *So* Much Since His Early Days on ‘KUWTK’ — See His Total Transformation!

While Scott Disick wasn’t born into the Kardashian-Jenner family, he’s every bit as integral to Keeping Up With the Kardashians as the rest of the famous bunch. In fact, the Talentless founder has been on the hit reality show just as long as Kris Jenner and her six children.

For those of you who have been watching KUWTK since day one, then you already know Scott made his first appearance in 2007 as Kourtney Kardashian’s then-boyfriend. After dating on-and-off for nearly nine years — and welcoming kids Mason, Penelope and Reign — Scott and Kourtney eventually called it quits in 2015.

However, unlike other Kar-Jenner exes (ahem, Kris Humphries and Lamar Odom), Scott stayed in the picture … literally. As of 2020, the New York native continues to be a staple on the E! series.

Even if Scott and Kourtney are former flames and successful coparents, viewers can agree his friendship with Khloé Kardashian is actually the most entertaining to watch.

“Scott and Khloé bounce off each other — they have the same dry sense of humor and are often in hysterics when they’re together,” a source previously told Life & Style of the pair’s dynamic.

“This wasn’t always the case, though. Khloé wasn’t a fan of Scott when he was dating Kourtney because of the way he treated her,” the insider noted. “Since then, he’s cleaned up his act and matured and she’s seen a whole new side to him.”

As documented on KUWTK over the years, Scott has struggled with substance abuse and emotional trauma. In earlier episodes, he partied quite a bit and had difficulty accepting responsibility as a parent.

According to a separate source, Scott’s off-again, on-again girlfriend, Sofia Richie, played a huge part in helping the Flip It Like Disick producer turn his life around. “Let’s not forget that before they started dating Scott was partying a lot — and you don’t see that side of him anymore. He’s never out getting too out of control and that’s because Sofia has created a stable life for him.”

Scott and the up-and-coming actress briefly called it quits in May 2020, but as of July, they appear to be back together. Sofia and Scott are “giving love another shot,” a third insider said.

To see Scott Disick’s total transformation over the years, scroll through the gallery below.