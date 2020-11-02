Wait a minute … are Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin dating? The attractive pair sparked romance rumors after partying together on Halloween. That said, the 19-year-old model and the Talentless founder, 37, definitely run in the same social circle. In fact, Amelia’s mother, Lisa Rinna, is good friends with Scott’s pseudo-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. To learn more about Amelia, keep reading.

Amelia Gray Hamlin has two famous parents:

Amelia’s mom, Lisa, 57, is an actress, author and former reality TV star. The Oregon native appeared on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for six years, as well as starred on soap operas Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place. Amelia’s father, Harry Hamlin, is also an accomplished actor. You may recognize him from hit shows such as Mad Men, Shameless and Veronica Mars.

007/Photographer Group/MEGA (2)

Amelia Gray Hamlin is a model:

Based on Amelia’s Instagram page, she’s worked with major brands like Kim Kardashian‘s Skims, Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty, Levi’s and more.

Amelia Gray Hamlin previously dated Mercer Wiederhorn:

In August, the Los Angeles native opened up about her relationship with Mercer, explaining that he’s “a normal kid” whom she met through sister Delilah Belle Hamlin. “We were literally just watching a movie, and then, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like,” Amelia recalled during an episode of “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast.

“I was just like, him, like, that’s The One. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy,” she continued. “His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

Since then, Amelia and Mercer have seemingly gone their separate ways. Although she still follows him on Instagram, Amelia hasn’t posted a photo with Mercer since December 2019.

As for Scott’s love life, Amelia is the third woman he’s been photographed with since splitting from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie in August. “He isn’t settling down with anyone,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in early October. “He’s playing the field.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!