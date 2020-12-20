Spending more time together? Scott Disick‘s rumored girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, shared a sexy new photo from his stunning white couch on Saturday, December 19 — and we can totally prove it.

On her Instagram Stories, the 19-year-old supermodel shared the steamy snapshot of herself laid out on a white couch while rocking an all-black outfit consisting of pants and a corset top, with a pair of cream Bottega Veneta Lido sandals. The Los Angeles native was also decked out in full glam as she posed in front of a black and white abstract painting on the wall.

Instagram

The painting and couch layout is identical to a room in Scott’s home. In September 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of himself sitting on the same couch with the same abstract painting on the wall behind him. “Love this room and thanks @archdigest for coming!” he captioned the image from the outlet’s profile on his mansion.

Scott, 37, and Amelia sparked romance rumors when they arrived at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together in late October. On November 17, the dynamic duo were spotted on a beach in Santa Barbara, California — and the Flip It Like Disick star had his arm around Lisa Rinna‘s daughter in a clear PDA move.

Days later, Amelia documented a private, homemade sushi dinner prepared for herself, Scott and some friends at his Hidden Hills home. “Staying home ’cause it’s the right thing to do,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote on a clip of one of the sushi chefs making different rolls in a kitchen. On December 19, Amelia’s older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, enjoyed a similar sushi dinner with Scott and friends at his home, but it is unclear if the Hudson Jeans campaign star was in attendance as well.

Despite Scott’s possible new romance, his connection with ex Kourtney Kardashian is still palpable. In fact, their “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” an insider previously told Life & Style, but the former flames are “focused on coparenting” their three kids, 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign at the moment. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still,” the source added.