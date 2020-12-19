Dinner date? Scott Disick enjoyed “sushi Friday” with rumored girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, on Friday, December 18.

That evening, Masa Sushi, a private sushi chef who provides in-home dinners to aficionados in Los Angeles, shared an Instagram Story image of a table set for eight people with folks preparing dishes in the background. The brand tagged the 37-year-old’s Instagram page in the post and included the hashtag “#sushifridays.” Later, the private dining service shared a snapshot of one of the chefs alongside the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star himself.

Delilah, 22, showed off some of the sushi that was prepared for them on her own Instagram Stories. “@masasushila, thank you for a beautiful dinner,” the model wrote alongside the food. Amelia, 19, did not share any images to her social media from the delicious night in, so it is unclear if she was part of the festivities. It is also unclear whether or not Delilah’s boyfriend, Love Island UK alum Eyal Booker, was MIA from the event, as he too was quiet on social media.

This isn’t the first sushi night the father of three — Scott shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian — has had with one of Lisa Rinna‘s daughters.

On November 21, Scott, Amelia and some friends enjoyed a homemade meal from Masa Sushi and documented the experience on Instagram. “Staying home ’cause it’s the right thing to do,” the supermodel wrote on a video of one of the sushi chefs crafting different rolls in a kitchen.

The rumored flames sparked romance rumors when they were spotted arriving to Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together. Since then, they have continued to fuel speculation and even were spotted packing on the PDA on the beach in November.

Despite the Talentless founder’s seemingly newfound relationship, his “friends and family are rooting for [him and Kourtney] to get back together,” an insider previously told Life & Style, but the former couple is “focused on coparenting” for the time being. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still,” the source noted.

As for Amelia, she previously dated Mercer Wiederhorn, but they have yet to confirm their split.