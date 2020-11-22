Heating up? Amelia Grey Hamlin shared a snapshot from a homemade sushi dinner on Saturday, November 21 — and it seems her rumored boyfriend, Scott Disick, also enjoyed the special meal with her.

“Staying home ’cause it’s the right thing to do,” the 19-year-old captioned an Instagram Story video of a private sushi chef crafting different rolls in a kitchen. Just a few hours later, the private chef company posted a photo of one of their chefs posing with Scott, 38, on their own Instagram Stories. Amelia’s stylist, Marie-Lou Bartoli, also shared a snapshot from the dinner. She accompanied the new couple on a recent dining excursion in early November.

The luxurious at-home experience comes just days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went to bat for his rumored girlfriend’s sister Delilah Belle Hamlin‘s boyfriend, Love Island UK alum Eyal Booker.

The Flip It Like Disick star sent a message to Eyal’s former flame from the show, Megan Barton Hanson, and asked her to “apologize” for the way she treated the model when they split during season 4 in 2018. “I was recently introduced to a beautiful man named Eyal. When I went to see what he’s done on TV, I was astonished by your behavior,” Scott wrote. “To find you mugging him off, and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humor and vulnerability. I’m extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason.”

Though neither Scott nor Amelia, who is the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, has addressed their rumored relationship, going as far as DMing your rumored girlfriend’s sister’s boyfriend’s ex seems like a gesture one would only make if they were actually dating that person.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they arrived at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together in Los Angeles. The following week, they each shared photos of their meal while dining together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California.

The duo really turned heads on November 16, when they were spotted hanging out on the beach in Santa Barbara — and Scott had his arm around the model’s shoulders.