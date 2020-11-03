Kendall Jenner's Family Shares Sweet Birthday Shout-Outs for Her 25th

Nov 3, 2020 10:28 am·
By
Can you believe Kendall Jenner is 25 years old? It feels like just yesterday the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on our TV screens as a sassy preteen.

Of course, Kendall’s family — including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian — couldn’t help but take to social media to gush over the supermodel’s big day. “Happy Birthday, Kenny!!!! My beautiful girl inside and out … you are such an amazing light in the world and you teach me so much about life each and every day,” the mother of six, 64, captioned a sweet slideshow of herself and Kendall over the years.

As for celebrating the E! personality’s quarter-century, Kendall already hosted an over-the-top bash on Saturday, October 31. Because her birthday is so close to Halloween, the stunning Scorpio opted for a costume party.

Naturally, Kendall totally stole the show in her Pamela Anderson à la Barb Wire look. Other notable guests included Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, Fai Khadra, Jen Atkin, The Weeknd, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith and Kendall’s current flame, Devin Booker.

In fact, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum shared a PDA-packed photo with the professional basketball player, 24, on Instagram for the very first time. In the black-and-white snapshot, Kendall pressed her face against Devin’s while making a seductive expression.

Since sparking dating rumors in April after taking a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, the A-list pair has kept their romance pretty low-key. “Kendall and Devin are seeing each other, but aren’t serious and are just having fun with each other,” a source told Us Weekly in late August. “It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

In October, Devin actually joined Kendall for Kim’s extravagant 40th birthday trip to Tahiti. Unfortunately, the NBA star has never publicly acknowledged his relationship with the brunette beauty, but perhaps Devin will make an exception for Kendall’s special day!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the sweet birthday shout-outs from Kendall Jenner’s family.

