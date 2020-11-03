Auntie Kenny! See the Sweetest Photos of Kendall Jenner With Her Nieces and Nephews

Auntie Kenny! Kendall Jenner‘s cutest photos with her nieces and nephews prove she’s not just a regular aunt, she’s a cool aunt.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may be the only Kar-Jenner to not have a kiddo of her own, but that just means she gets to spoil Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, Dream True and Stormi.

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, the gorgeous model said, “I am ready to wait [to have kids]. I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.” For reference, Kendall is 25.

The following year, she also revealed to E! News that she sometimes experiences baby fever, but it usually doesn’t last very long.

“I go in and out of phases,” she told the outlet. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘OMG, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.'”

Kendall is aware that her childless status is a bit of an anomaly in her family, and she often makes jokes about it. In March 2020, she posted a video on her Instagram Story showing her siblings and several of her nieces and nephews at a pool. In the clip, the reality starlet gave viewers a thumbs up along with the caption “still no kids.”

Last year, she also shared a picture of her siblings and their children on Instagram. Next to the pic was a meme that read, “Pregnancy is in the air. Me:” followed by a picture of a woman covering her head with a plastic bag.

The Life of Kylie alum is currently dating Devin Booker and recently shared a steamy snap with her man on social media. A source told Us Weekly the duo “are just having fun with each other.” The insider added that their dynamic is “easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

The couple took a trip together to Idaho in September, where they met up with her friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). However, a separate insider dished to the outlet that it’s still “not super serious” between them. “Kendall likes to float around and not be tied down to one person.”

Perhaps motherhood isn’t in the cards just yet!

Keep scrolling to see Kendall’s sweetest photos with her 10 adorable nieces and nephews.