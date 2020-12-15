When it comes to celebrity grandparents, Kris Jenner most definitely has her hands full. After all, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is grandmother to not one, not two, but 10 Kar-Jenner kiddos.

If you have a hard time ~keeping up~ with the family tree, no worries! We’ve got you covered. Kris’ grandchildren include Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Additionally, there’s North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. That brings us to Khloé Kardashian, who shares daughter True Thompson with Tristan Thompson.

Next up is Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. Last but certainly not least is Stormi Webster, who belongs to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Believe it or not, Kris somehow manages to spoil all of her grandchildren equally — especially around the holidays. “She’ll get them something almost every weekend. Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream, she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others.”

Beyond the holidays, Kris is big on birthday celebrations. Take True’s second birthday party in April 2020, for example. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the E! personality couldn’t be as hands-on as she normally is, but of course, Kris made it work.

“Because she can’t be there, Kris has been frantic trying to make True’s birthday more incredible than ever,” a second insider told Life & Style at the time. “She’s been FaceTiming and zooming with True and Khloé daily.”

Naturally, Kris is a very well-connected lady. “She is calling in every favor she can,” the source added. “She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.”

Unsurprisingly, she totally pulled it off and True’s special day looked amazing! To see all of Kris Jenner’s sweetest moments with her grandchildren, scroll through the gallery below.