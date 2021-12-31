Is Kylie Jenner having a boy or a girl? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with rapper Travis Scott, and they’ve dropped a few hints about the sex of their second child.

The makeup mogul, 24, said during a “73 Questions” segment with Vogue that she and the “Sicko Mode” artist, 30, “decided to wait” to find out if they are having a boy or a girl. She also dished that they will not pick a name until they discover the sex.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

That being said, many fans have speculated that the billionaire and Texas native are expecting a son based on social media clues.

In September, the reality star shared promotional photos of herself and daughter Stormi Webster for her company Kylie Baby, and the mother-daughter duo wore all blue — a color traditionally associated with baby boys.

“Someone’s having a boy!” one fan commented at the time. “This makes me think she’s having a boy,” added another. “The blue is a hint! Baby boy all the way,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “She’s obviously having a boy because of the blue. Duh!”

Prior to that, in August, Ky shared an Instagram photo of Stormi, 3, dancing with the caption, “Favorite girl.” The mogul included a blue heart emoji, leading fans to think this was also a baby No. 2 clue.

Considering Kylie kept her entire first pregnancy with Stormi a secret, the A-list couple will most likely be able to keep the sex under wraps until they’re ready to announce.

The reality star has been laying very low amid her second pregnancy, and some people began speculating in December that she already gave birth. However, neither she nor Travis have spoken about the arrival of baby No. 2.

The Life of Kylie alum told Vogue she prefers to “stay in” amid her second pregnancy, and an insider told Life & Style she’s been keeping busy by “designing the nursery” for her newborn.

Unsurprisingly, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is “spending an absolute fortune” to make sure the room is exactly how she wants it, added the insider. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer — the best of the best … She wants it to be just perfect.”

The Hollywood parents aren’t the only ones who are excited for their bundle of joy’s arrival — Stormi is ready to be a big sister.

“She is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins,” a second source gushed to Life & Style after news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke in August. “Stormi loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after.”