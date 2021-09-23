Sorry, Kylie Jenner fans! The pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, won’t be revealing the sex of baby No. 2 anytime soon.

During Kylie’s “73 Questions” segment with Vogue, which dropped on Thursday, September 23, the cosmetics mogul, 24, explained that she and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 30, “decided to wait” to find out the sex of their second child. Moreover, until the A-list pair discovers the sex, they won’t be deciding on a name!

While Kylie and Travis are staying tight-lipped, fans are convinced the former E! star is having a baby boy. On Wednesday, September 23, Kylie shared a promotional photo of herself and daughter Stormi Webster for her new business venture Kylie Baby. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo is wearing all blue — a color traditionally associated with baby boys.

“Someone’s having a boy!” one fan commented. “This makes me think she’s having a boy,” added another. “The blue is a hint! Baby boy all the way,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “She’s obviously having a boy because of the blue. Duh!”

Considering Kylie kept her entire pregnancy with Stormi, who turned 3 years old in February, a secret, we have no doubt she’s capable of keeping the sex of baby No. 2 under wraps. In the meantime, the California native is all about nesting!

Not only did she tell Vogue she prefers to “stay in” these days, but Kylie also “has already started designing the nursery” for her newborn, a source previously told Life & Style, noting that she’s “spending an absolute fortune” on the room.

“She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best,” assured the insider. “She wants it to be just perfect.”

Thankfully, Stormi is just as excited for her family’s new addition! “She is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style after news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke on August 20. “Stormi loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after.”