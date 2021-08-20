Stormi Webster‘s days as an only child are ticking down now that Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby again, and she’s thrilled about becoming a big sister, a source tells Life and Style exclusively “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins. She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after,” the insider adds

A rep for Kylie, 24, did not immediately respond to Life and Style’s Touch‘s request for comment..

The 3-year-old has had had plenty of socialization with kids her own age, especially being one of the “Kar-Jenner triplets.” She was born on February 1, 2018, less than a month after Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago West arrived via surrogate in January 2018. Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson came along a little more than two months after Stormi on April 12, 2018.

Stormi has yet another close cousin in Dream Kardashian, as Rob Kardashian‘s daughter was born in November 2016.

Travis and Kylie’s daughter has captured the hearts of fans, as her sweet personality, intelligence and wonderful manners have been on display in videos that they’ve shared of the little girl. She always says “please” and “thank you” and can carry on conversations at a level far beyond most children her age.

Hopefully, Stormi will be able to teach her new little brother or sister the “patience challenge.” Kylie shared a video of Stormi in action in May 2020. In the clip, the mom of one placed a bowl of chocolates in front of her daughter and said she couldn’t have any until Kylie got back from a bathroom trip. With the camera placed on Stormi, she looked longingly at the sweet treats, while telling herself “patience,” out loud several times to remind herself not to break her promise to her mom. The precious video captured the hearts of fans has nearly 70 million views today.

It looked for a time that Stormi wasn’t going to get a new brother or sister, as Kylie and Travis broke up in October 2019. While they remained friends and coparented beautifully, the pair reunited as a couple in May 2021. They attended their first red carpet together since their split, bringing Stormi along to a New York City gala.

During his speech at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, Travis gave a shoutout to Kylie, calling her his “wifey,” which he often lovingly referred to her during their two-and-a-half-year romance. He also told Kylie “I love you” from the podium.

The couple then must have gotten around to baby-making quickly. “Kylie is just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly,” an insider revealed to Life & Style exclusively. That would put Kylie’s due date as sometime in February 2022, so Stormi could be getting her sibling as a birthday present!