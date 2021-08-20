Baby on board! Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott — but when is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s due date?

“Kylie is just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly,” an insider reveals to Life & Style exclusively. Some simple math tells us that if that Kylie is three months in, she has about six months of her pregnancy to go — so, her due date would be some time in February 2022. Daughter Stormi Webster is also a February baby, so it appears the proud mama will have a lot to celebrate during the second month of the year.

Multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style on August 20 that the makeup mogul, 24, and the rapper, 30, were expecting another baby together. The happy news comes two months after the off-again, on-again couple made their red carpet debut at an event in NYC with their 3-year-old daughter. The June outing was the first time the pair attended an event together since their October 2019 split.

One month prior, In Touch reported that the proud parents were “giving their relationship another shot” and noted that they were planning on “seeing where it leads” before deciding about officially getting back together. The A-listers have had “highs and lows” in their past, the source explained, and “neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together.”

Over the last few months, the couple and their first child have been “going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi,” the insider raved. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around.”

In October 2020, the reality star opened up about expanding her brood. “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” Kylie revealed to beauty YouTuber James Charles during a collaboration video. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen. You can’t, like, not want more.”