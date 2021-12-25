Another year, another over-the-top Christmas celebration from the Kardashian-Jenner family. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars gathered on Christmas Eve to start ringing in the holiday with loved ones including Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Although the famous brood did not host their massive Christmas Eve party, which is chock-full of their A-list friends, they still got dressed up to celebrate as a family. The youngest kids even got a visit from Santa himself!

Ahead of the celebration, Kris Jenner, Kourtney and her fiancé, Travis Barker, surprised fans with a special holiday treat. The mother of six, 66, released a cover of the Christmas classic “Jingle Bells” featuring the Poosh.com founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46.

“A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year, and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!!” Kris gushed via Instagram on Wednesday, December 23. “Merry Christmas, everyone!”

With Kourtney and Travis celebrating Christmas for the first time as an engaged couple, the A-list pair made sure to pull out all the stops. “Travis is such a romantic and has spent over $500,000 on a variety of gifts for her and she has splashed out on something even more expensive for him, which she’s keeping as a surprise!” a source previously told Life & Style, noting that the father of two, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex Shanna Moakler, treats Kourtney “like a princess.”

According to the insider, this Christmas “has a lot of meaning” for Travis and Kourtney. “It’s a time for them to celebrate as a blended family.”

Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, was noticeably absent from the Kardashian-Jenner celebration this year. The Talentless founder, 38, was last spotted living it up in St. Barts with former flame Bella Banos.

Scott is “trying to find a woman he can settle down with” amid Kourtney’s engagement, a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “He does want to find the right girl, marry and have more kids.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s 2021 holiday celebration.