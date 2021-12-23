A new chapter? Scott Disick is “trying to find a woman he can settle down with” following Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore.”

The Talentless founder, 38, “can’t help feeling a little hurt” that his ex, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, is “happily engaged” and “planning a wedding” with her fiancé, says the insider.

Scott “does want to find the right girl, marry and have more kids,” the source adds.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s last notable relationship was with 20-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin. The pair went public with their romance in February before calling it quits in September. Scott “really thought Amelia could be The One,” notes the insider. “Now he’s back to square one.”

In addition to the E! alum’s rocky love life, things between Scott and Kourtney, 42, are strained. The former flames, who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, are “trying” to be “civil” for Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, a separate source previously told Life & Style. “As far as I know, Scott and Kourtney will split coparenting duties over the holidays.”

With the Poosh.com founder celebrating her first Christmas with Travis, 46, as an engaged couple, Scott decided to get out of California. The Flip It Like Disick producer is vacationing in St. Barts with friends, including model Bella Banos.

EliotPress/MEGA

Scott and Bella, 25, have sparked dating rumors a number of times over the years. “At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level,” she told In Touch during a 2017 interview. “We’re super connected.”

According to Bella, she and Scott knew each other for two years before pursuing anything romantic. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you,'” she explained at the time. “He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

While in St. Barts, Scott and Bella haven’t posted any photos with each other on social media. However, they’ve shared similar pictures of the landscape on their Instagram Stories.