Best behavior? Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick are “trying” to be “civil” throughout the holiday season, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“As far as I know, Scott and Kourtney will split coparenting duties over the holidays,” the insider says. “They’re trying keep things as civil as possible for the sake of the kids.”

Kourtney, 42, has been enjoying the holidays with her and Scott’s children, Mason, Reign and Penelope, along with her fiancé, Travis Barker. Over the weekend, she posted multiple photos with the three kids in addition to Travis’ children: Alabama and Landon Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. However, it was clear that Scott, 38, was not included in their blended family’s festivities, as he had just celebrated Hanukkah with Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 9, without their mother.

The two Keeping Up With the Kardashians alumni have had rocky rapport since Kourtney and Travis, 46, made their relationship Instagram official in February. As their bond progressed over the next few months, Scott wasn’t too thrilled to see his former girlfriend packing on the PDA with her new lover.

Over the summer, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer were spotted in the middle of a few steamy makeout sessions on their European vacation. The sight left Scott “pissed,” believing the couple were “going overboard with the PDA,” another source exclusively told In Touch on August 31.

“[Scott] is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each other like high school teenagers,” the insider explained at the time.

As for Kourtney’s reaction, she was “used to” the Talentless founder “making snide comments” about her relationship, the source added.

Scott even got caught up with Kourtney’s other ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima that week. He allegedly sent the model an Instagram DM regarding photos that surfaced online of Kourtney and Travis making out on their getaway.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the DM read that Younes, 28, shared to his Instagram Stories on August 30.

As a result of Scott’s apparent behavior, a second source revealed to Life & Style on September 2 that the two were frequently at odds with one another.

“Scott and Kourtney and friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the insider said.