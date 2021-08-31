Scott Disick’s true feelings about ex Kourtney Kardashian’s whirlwind relationship with Travis Barker show that he may not be fully in support of their PDA-packed romance.

“Kourtney and Travis’ relationship went from zero to 60 probably so much faster than it would have had there not been a pandemic,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the couple.

The Poosh founder, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, took their romance Instagram official in February and have heated up very quickly. The pair have gone on multiple vacations together and have even bonded with each other’s children.

Kourtney and Scott, 38, share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and Travis has two teenagers, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney’s relationship with Travis is by far the most public since her longtime on-and-off relationship with Scott from 2005 to 2015. The Flip It Like Disick star has been featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since its inception, and he and Kourtney still have a very close coparenting relationship.

Although the insider said Scott thinks Travis is a “great guy,” admittedly, the two don’t “have much of a relationship.”

The dad of three is currently dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, whom he first sparked dating rumors with in October 2020. While he and the 20-year-old model seem to be going strong, a separate source told Life & Style that Amelia sees Kourtney’s “crazy hold over” Scott. “Amelia can’t help it, that hurts her” added the second insider.

Things behind the scenes seem to be a bit tense between Scott, Kourtney and Travis. However, the house flipper publicly supported their relationship during the KUWTK reunion, which aired in June.

Kourtney said Scott’s “substance abuse” was the biggest “deal-breaker” in their split. She even admitted they would “probably” still be together if it wasn’t for their tumultuous history.

Although Scott joked he wanted to “kill” any of Kourt’s love interests, he eventually gave his seal of approval for her relationship with Travis. “I mean, yeah. I mean, you know, if you really love somebody you want them to be happy no matter what so I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he said at the time.

However, Scott has a lot more feelings about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. Keep scrolling to see more!