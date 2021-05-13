Everything Travis Barker’s Kids Landon and Alabama Have Said About His Relationship With Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

This may come as no surprise, but Travis Barker‘s kids, Alabama and Landon, totally love his relationship with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — so much so that the brother and sister team make it a point to spend loads of time with the happy couple and have the sweetest things to say about them.

An insider previously told In Touch that the dynamic duo thinks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “cool” and love that she’s part of the family. “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style,” the source explained. “His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.”

Even Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya — whom ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya — is a big fan of the Poosh founder. “Like Alabama, she grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thinks Kourtney is pretty cool,” the insider added at the time.

“All of Travis and Shanna’s kids know Kourtney’s kids [Mason, Penelope and Reign],” the source noted of the children, whom the reality star shares with ex Scott Disick. “They’re a lot younger so they don’t hang out, but they’ve all seen each other grow up. That’s why Travis wants everyone to respect each other and get along.”

The Blink-182 drummer and the mother of three sparked romance rumors in January — and since they made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, they have brought their children along for several fun family trips as well as on local outings to celeb hot spots like Nobu and Crossroads Vegan Kitchen.

At this point, Landon and Alabama are actually “all for” their dad marrying Kourtney “if that’s what they want,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. Though the loved-up pair “may be ruffling a few feathers with their extreme PDA” on social media, the siblings “aren’t bothered by it,” the source said. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see everything Travis’ kids have said about his relationship with Kourtney!