One happy blended family! Travis Barker‘s son, Landon Barker, took to TikTok to share a sweet video of himself, his sister Alabama Barker and the Blink-182 rocker’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, all dancing together.

Grooving along to Becky G‘s “Shower,” Landon, 17, was quickly joined by his sister, 15, who also mouthed along before the Poosh founder, 42, joined in on the fun. While Landon wore sunglasses while recording, Kourtney kept it casual wearing a T-shirt and black leggings.

In addition to sharing the fun video, Landon aptly wrote in the caption, “Legendary tok right here.”

Of course, Landon’s TikTok isn’t the only social media coverage he and Alabama have shared of Kourtney. Alabama recently posted a clip of her dad and his girlfriend snuggling up while the group enjoyed an outing at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 9.

Posting the video to her Instagram Stories, Alabama showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182, 45, star holding one another as Travis massaged Kourt’s neck.

It appears that Landon and Alabama heartily approve of their dad’s girlfriend. A source previously told In Touch that Alabama and Landon think the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “cool” and love that she’s part of the family. “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style,” the insider added. “His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.”

When it comes to how they mesh as a blended family, it seems that the teenagers are “content with the way everything is right now,” another source previously gushed to Life & Style. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family,” the insider added.

On top of that, Landon has been outspoken about how he feels about Kourtney. In April, he called his dad’s relationship with Kourtney “true love.” And most recently, Landon called Travis and Kourt “lovebirds” on September 4 while the blended family went out to dinner after the couple got back from their trip to Italy and Paris.