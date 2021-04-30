Everything Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Exes Have Said About Their Romance

Since going public with their relationship in February, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker have quickly become Hollywood’s “It” couple. While adoring fans are no doubt “Team Kravis,” their exes don’t exactly follow suit.

Prior to settling down with Travis, Kourtney had two notable boyfriends. First, she and ex Scott Disick dated from 2006 to 2015. The former flames share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign. The Talentless founder has since moved on with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin.

After calling it quits with Scott, Kourtney began dating Younes Bendjima in 2016. The Poosh.com founder and the model dated on-and-off for three years before splitting in 2019. Although it’s been two years since their breakup, Younes still appears to be single.

As for Travis, the Blink-182 drummer has been married twice before. He and ex-wife Melissa Kennedy were married from 2001 to 2002. He met his second wife, Shanna Moakler, later that year.

Travis and the Wedding Singer alum welcomed the birth of baby No. 1, a son named Landon, in 2003 before tying the knot in 2004. The following year, Shanna gave birth to their daughter, Alabama. The former Miss New York USA also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

In 2008, Travis filed for divorce from Shanna. She’s now dating off-again, on-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

Out of Scott, Younes and Shanna, the Meet the Barkers star is definitely known to throw the most shade — and not just at Kourtney and Travis! On April 7, Shanna took a jab at the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

“My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time using Justin Bieber‘s lyrics to “Love Yourself.” A fan then replied, “My mama likes everyone except the Kardashians,” along with three laughing emojis. “Mine too LOL,” Shanna replied.

Ouch! Thankfully, Kourtney and Travis are too blissfully in love to pay attention to their haters.

Scroll through the gallery below to see everything Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s exes have said about their romance.