So much shade. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler slammed his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s famous family in an Instagram comment to a fan on Wednesday, April 7.

It all started when the 46-year-old posted a photo of herself alongside Justin Bieber lyrics from his hit song “Love Yourself.” The caption read, “My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone.” She also included a red heart and an anchor emoji. A fan responded to the post, “My mama likes everyone except the Kardashians LOL,” to which the former Miss USA replied, “Mine, too. LOL.”

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

In late February, the Playboy model told Us Weekly that she was thrilled for her ex-husband, 45, and his new lady love, 41, despite her past with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars. “I understand I haven’t had the best relationships with [the Kardashians] in the past, but for me, it’s water under the bridge,” she said at the time. “I’m in a great place and I’m moving on and I’m really truly happy for both of them. … Those two can run off into the sunset together. I’m good!”

The Meet the Barkers alum also revealed to the outlet at the time that she had yet to meet the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, but was interested in establishing a connection.

“I’ve never met Kourtney. I’ve heard through the grapevine that she tried to reach out, but I never heard from her or anything,” she explained. “I would have no problems meeting her and being cordial. I think it would be nice to know the person who’s going to be spending a lot of time with my kids. I have no problem … just introducing myself and letting her know that I have no ill will. But I don’t see her and I going to the spa any time soon.” Shanna shares 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon with the Blink-182 member.

This isn’t the first time Shanna has thrown shade toward the Kardashian-Jenners. In February, the former pageant queen liked an Instagram comment claiming the Poosh founder wasn’t as hot as she was. “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you,” the comment, which has since been deleted, read. “Travis downgraded big time.”

However, she has maintained that she is in favor of her former beau’s new relationship. “He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” she told Page Six the same month. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.” The Rhode Island native added, “He can handle that Kardashian drama.”

The musician and the reality star sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. “Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously told Life & Style, while a second source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”