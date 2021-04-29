Tough to see? Scott Disick “hasn’t commented publicly” on ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-packed photos with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, but “word is” he thinks they’re “a little too over-the-top,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“The thing with Scott is that he’s certainly in no position to judge,” admits the insider about the Flip It Like Disick star, 37.

That being said, Scott is in a hot romance as well with model Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19. The pair were first romantically linked after attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together in October and have seemingly gotten very close through the months. The pair have jetted off to Miami multiple times, and even took a trip to Florida with Scott’s three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom he shares with Kourtney, 42.

As for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, she and Travis, 45, have been sharing a slew of loved-up photos since taking their relationship public in February. Most recently, Kourtney posted a sexy pic making out with the Blink-182 drummer during a trip to Utah. The Poosh founder rocked a gold string bikini and headscarf as she wrapped her arms and legs around her man, who wore black shorts.

“Kourtney has never been this infatuated or in your face about a guy before,” a second source told Life & Style. “Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks … This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”

The A-listers have been getting on so well that the reality TV star’s family thinks a proposal from the musician is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain.”

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” continued the source. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Her family members aren’t the only ones who could see the couple walk down the aisle. Close Kardashian pal Tracy Romulus raised some eyebrows when she commented on Kourtney’s Utah trip photos, “Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest.”

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” the source added. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”